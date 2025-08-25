Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,709 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Bunge Global worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bunge Global by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,077,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,368,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,167,000 after buying an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of BG stock opened at $87.0640 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

