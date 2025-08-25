Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. $CCRN

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,683 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 2.42% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $14.15 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.55 million, a P/E ratio of -54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $274.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

