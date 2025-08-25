iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$145.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$145.88.
A number of research analysts have commented on IAG shares. Cormark lowered iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.
iA Financial Trading Up 0.7%
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.
