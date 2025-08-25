ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank Price Performance

IBN stock opened at $32.7050 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 24.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1,253.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 118.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 53.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.