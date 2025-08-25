ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
ICICI Bank Price Performance
IBN stock opened at $32.7050 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 24.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
