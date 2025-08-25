Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Illumina stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after buying an additional 14,481,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,298,928,000 after buying an additional 558,243 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,426,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $419,585,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,225,529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $403,158,000 after buying an additional 78,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa America cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

