IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IMAX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of IMAX opened at $26.9950 on Friday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.04%.The firm had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IMAX news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $386,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,311.45. This trade represents a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IMAX by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

