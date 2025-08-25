Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Inhibrx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inhibrx Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold”.

Inhibrx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Inhibrx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $362 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.24.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Inhibrx Biosciences will post 104.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inhibrx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

