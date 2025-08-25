Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Inhibrx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inhibrx Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Report on INBX
Inhibrx Biosciences Price Performance
Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Inhibrx Biosciences will post 104.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inhibrx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
About Inhibrx Biosciences
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibrx Biosciences
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.