Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Separately, Singular Research raised Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISSC

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $1,985,173.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,583,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,676,896.59. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,234 shares of company stock worth $9,102,691. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.