Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Get Innoviva alerts:

INVA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innoviva

Innoviva Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Innoviva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.