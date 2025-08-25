Insider Selling: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) CEO Sells $7,000,070.66 in Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,299,448.10. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $266.5730 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.25 and a 200-day moving average of $240.11. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.31 and a 52 week high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

