Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $28,999,715.50 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Karp sold 186,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $28,999,715.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,824,183.50. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $158.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $376.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.15, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

