Insider Selling: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 15,900 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $4,047,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,341,368.40. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,030 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.20, for a total value of $3,818,346.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $3,765,534.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,985 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $3,896,343.75.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,890 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total value of $4,026,526.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,910 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $4,035,889.70.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total value of $4,366,933.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $264.6730 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $184.80 and a one year high of $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 59.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 606.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $335.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.47.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

