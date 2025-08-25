Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Stake Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $33,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $95.7980 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.21.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.