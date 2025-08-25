Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $785.00 Price Target at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $815.00 to $785.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 5.0%

INTU stock opened at $662.66 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $757.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.