Invesco Ltd. Sells 106,037 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $BRKL

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,037 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,542 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,900,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $4,747,000. Kintayl Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,643,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Janytra M. Brooks sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $38,683.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,630.16. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookline Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.91. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

