Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,900. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 93,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,634.68. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,606. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

