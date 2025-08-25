Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,900. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,403.92. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,606 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

