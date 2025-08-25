Joseph Mansueto Sells 7,250 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.99, for a total transaction of $1,913,927.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,324,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,632,040.83. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $263.82 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MORN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

