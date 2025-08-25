JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $88.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Best Buy Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.3860 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.91%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,570,510,000 after buying an additional 419,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,631,429 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $927,753,000 after acquiring an additional 496,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038,506 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $472,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,548,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,351,000 after acquiring an additional 621,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $235,064,000 after purchasing an additional 991,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

