JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Stock Price

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HESM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.3890 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.737 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 109.26%.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,597,586.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,088,223 shares of company stock valued at $556,454,599.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 151.8% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 352,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 212,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

