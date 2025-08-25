JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average is $137.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $193,141,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,516,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

