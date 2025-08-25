Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

KARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised Karooooo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Karooooo Stock Performance

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 20.23%. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $214,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 154.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 699.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,644 shares during the period.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

