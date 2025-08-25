KeyCorp Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $825.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $850.00 to $825.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $789.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $662.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.53. Intuit has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. The trade was a 52.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $3,268,830,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,677,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

