Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Kimball Electronics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ KE opened at $28.34 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $690.93 million, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $380.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.19 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 1.14%. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3,256.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

