Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Kimco Realty worth $28,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,496 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $9,057,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.1850 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

