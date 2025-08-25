Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$216.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$216.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KXS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,310 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$198.66, for a total value of C$260,242.24. Also, Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.30, for a total transaction of C$39,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,701.90. This trade represents a 22.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,806. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$194.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.13, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$200.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.82. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$132.93 and a one year high of C$212.45.

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation.

