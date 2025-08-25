Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.95% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $31,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGS. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of KGS opened at $35.8040 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.33. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

