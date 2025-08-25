Kraken Robotics Q3 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Kraken Robotics in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraken Robotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.70.

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$3.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$940.68 million, a PE ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.78. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$753,408.00. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

