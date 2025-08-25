KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of KT opened at $20.6680 on Friday. KT has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KT will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in KT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,250,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KT by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KT by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in KT by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 56,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

