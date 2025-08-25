KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
KT Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of KT opened at $20.6680 on Friday. KT has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KT will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KT
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.