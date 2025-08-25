Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

KRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $969.38 million, a P/E ratio of -100.23 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73,965 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 154,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

