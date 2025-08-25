L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L.B. Foster currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSTR

L.B. Foster Stock Up 9.4%

L.B. Foster stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $258.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.98. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 250.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 189.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.