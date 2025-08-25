L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LHX opened at $275.3280 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $280.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,236,182.56. This represents a 21.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,199 shares of company stock valued at $39,045,071. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,833 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,940,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,160,000 after purchasing an additional 838,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8,284.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,482,000 after purchasing an additional 766,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.