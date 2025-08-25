Leslie’s’ (LESL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $0.35 price objective on the stock.

LESL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.60.

Leslie’s Stock Up 7.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $0.3242 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $0.2680 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Leslie’s by 87.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,016,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 473,148 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Leslie’s by 309.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2,643.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 393,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 61.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,570,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,356,700 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

