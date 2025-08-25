Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Underperform”

Macquarie lowered shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Macquarie currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “strong sell” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 target price on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.89.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. Li Auto has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Li Auto has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Li Auto by 2,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

