Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Lifezone Metals Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE LZM opened at $4.6950 on Friday. Lifezone Metals has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lifezone Metals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

