Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Receives $506.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $506.3529.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after buying an additional 214,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,256,147,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $445.7320 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.