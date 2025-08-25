Loop Capital Upgrades ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

ESAB Trading Up 4.8%

ESAB stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ESAB has a one year low of $93.15 and a one year high of $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.70.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,007 shares of company stock valued at $841,630 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ESAB by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ESAB by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.