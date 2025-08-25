Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Receives $106.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.1250.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 7.6%

NYSE:LPX opened at $99.4340 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,023 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 72.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,887,438 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,495 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 842,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $72,299,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $240,863,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

