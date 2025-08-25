LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $707.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.32.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $155.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 894.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.