Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 2nd

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 29th.

LCID opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

