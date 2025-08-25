Lucid Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 2nd (NASDAQ:LCID)

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.03 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 259.57%.The firm had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 4,320.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 2,398.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146,136 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,123,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $16,469,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,885,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

