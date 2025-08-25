MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $146.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.1250.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after buying an additional 1,120,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,936,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,744,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,891.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after buying an additional 243,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,767,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
