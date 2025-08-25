Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Magna International Price Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $46.0420 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. Magna International has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.25. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.91%.The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 131.6% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 385.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 507.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

