Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) versus Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Critical Review

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Malibu Boats and Smith & Wesson Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malibu Boats $829.03 million 0.91 -$55.91 million ($0.41) -95.59 Smith & Wesson Brands $474.66 million 0.76 $13.43 million $0.27 30.48

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Wesson Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Malibu Boats. Malibu Boats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Malibu Boats has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Malibu Boats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Malibu Boats shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Malibu Boats and Smith & Wesson Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malibu Boats 0 6 1 0 2.14 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

Malibu Boats currently has a consensus target price of $36.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.12%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.81%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Malibu Boats.

Profitability

This table compares Malibu Boats and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malibu Boats -1.19% 1.66% 1.16% Smith & Wesson Brands 2.60% 3.71% 2.39%

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Malibu Boats on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing; and general recreational boating and fishing. The company sells its products through independent dealers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Loudon, Tennessee.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

