Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MTW opened at $10.1250 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

