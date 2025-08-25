Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 22.57% 16.53% 8.27% Gulfport Energy -9.14% 18.89% 11.36%

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

92.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Matador Resources and Gulfport Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $3.50 billion 1.71 $885.32 million $6.83 7.07 Gulfport Energy $958.13 million 3.10 -$261.39 million ($7.18) -23.57

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Matador Resources and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 2 12 1 2.93 Gulfport Energy 0 0 4 1 3.20

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $67.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.04%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $224.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.38%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company sells natural gas to unaffiliated independent marketing companies and unaffiliated midstream companies. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

