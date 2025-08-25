MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MBX Biosciences Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:MBX opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.16.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

