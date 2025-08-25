Medicus Pharma’s (MDCX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Medicus Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDCX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medicus Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medicus Pharma has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDCX

Medicus Pharma Stock Down 9.4%

MDCX stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Medicus Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicus Pharma by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 204,706 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.