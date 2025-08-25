Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 244.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Medpace were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $406.60.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $463.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $501.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,380. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total value of $3,376,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,883,050. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,450 shares of company stock worth $51,791,251. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.