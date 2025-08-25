Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) & American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) Head to Head Survey

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) and American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and American Coastal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 6.76% 16.61% 3.65% American Coastal Insurance 25.26% 30.65% 6.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercury General and American Coastal Insurance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $5.48 billion 0.77 $467.95 million $7.04 10.87 American Coastal Insurance $296.66 million 1.79 $75.72 million $1.63 6.67

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than American Coastal Insurance. American Coastal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of American Coastal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of American Coastal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mercury General has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Coastal Insurance has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mercury General and American Coastal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 0 0 0 1 4.00 American Coastal Insurance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mercury General currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Mercury General’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mercury General is more favorable than American Coastal Insurance.

Summary

Mercury General beats American Coastal Insurance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, insurance agencies, as well as directly through internet sales portals in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About American Coastal Insurance

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. The company was formerly known as United Insurance Holdings Corp. and changed its name to American Coastal Insurance Corporation in August 2023. American Coastal Insurance Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

